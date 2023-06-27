Heartland Votes

Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nothing says Fourth of July like a hot dog at a ballpark, and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition.

The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment, “Pepsi Colachup.”

The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola. It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.

The limited edition sauce is available July 4 at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation after a body...
Sheriff’s office investigating after body found in rural Pemiscot County
A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot outside of Dogwood Social House in...
Cape Girardeau business responds after weekend shooting; investigation continues
According to Carbondale police, 36-year-old Ivy Marie Reitz was last seen Sunday, June 18...
Carbondale woman missing, believed to be in danger
A 69-year-old Farmington, Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday morning, June 25.
Farmington, Mo. man killed in head-on crash
Sheriff Jason Klaus said a tractor fire led to the 20-acre fire in the community of Brewer.
Crews extinguish 20-acre field fire in Perry County

Latest News

FILE - A sheet of uncut $100 bills is inspected during the printing process at the Bureau of...
More than $200 billion in COVID-19 aid may have been stolen, federal watchdog says
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Missouri
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid
FILE - Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, adds a flower to a makeshift memorial at the site where...
US arrests 4 Mexican nationals in 2022 deaths of 53 migrants found trapped in hot tractor trailer
The Barnes’ next job is a big one. They’ll soon begin work to restore the clock on top of the...
Family-owned business works to restore old Cape Girardeau Co. Courthouse clock