Motorcyclist injured after hitting debris on Brookport Bridge
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving a piece of debris on the Brookport Bridge.
The crash happened at 10:17 a.m. on Monday, June 26.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses told deputies Michael Ingram lost control of his motorcycle after hitting a piece of debris on the bridge and he was thrown from the bike.
Ingram was first taken to a local hospital and then flown to an out-of-state hospital for further treatment.
The sheriff’s office said his injuries were considered non-incapacitating.
