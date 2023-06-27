Motorcyclist injured after hitting debris on Brookport Bridge

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving a piece of debris on the Brookport Bridge.

The crash happened at 10:17 a.m. on Monday, June 26.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses told deputies Michael Ingram lost control of his motorcycle after hitting a piece of debris on the bridge and he was thrown from the bike.

Ingram was first taken to a local hospital and then flown to an out-of-state hospital for further treatment.

The sheriff’s office said his injuries were considered non-incapacitating.

