Heartland Votes

Leslie County native, music legend Bobby Osborne dies

Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.
Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the most well-known musicians to come out of Eastern Kentucky has died.

Family confirmed Osborne’s death with WYMT Tuesday afternoon.

Bobby Osborne was 91. He was still performing and teaching when he spoke to WYMT’s Steve Hensley last May.

‘As long as I can open my mouth and sing, I ain’t gonna quit’: Bobby Osborne talks music on Monday’s ‘Issues & Answers’

The Osborne Brothers premiered in Knoxville, Tenn., in 1953 and became the first bluegrass group to appear on a college campus with their 1960 performance at Antioch College.

One of Bobby Osborne’s most well-known songs is “Rocky Top,” which was named the Tennessee state song in 1982 and has been the anthem of the University of Tennessee athletics.

Osborne taught at Hazard Community and Technical College’s Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music in Leslie County and would have begun his 16th year with the college in the fall.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about Bobby’s death,” said HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon. “He was a pioneer in the Bluegrass music industry and a champion for Eastern Kentucky.”

The group was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 1994, and Bobby Osborne was a Grand Ole Opry member since 1964.

The Osborne Brothers Festival in Hyden was established in 1994 and continues to this day, serving as a fundraiser for flood victims in 2022.

Sonny Osborne retired from performing in 2005 and died in October of 2021 at the age of 83.

In January, Bobby Osborne was one of nine people honored by Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Arts Council in a ceremony at the Capitol in recognition of his dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich art history worldwide.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation after a body...
Sheriff’s office investigating after body found in rural Pemiscot County
A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot outside of Dogwood Social House in...
Cape Girardeau business responds after weekend shooting; investigation continues
According to Carbondale police, 36-year-old Ivy Marie Reitz was last seen Sunday, June 18...
Carbondale woman missing, believed to be in danger
A 69-year-old Farmington, Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday morning, June 25.
Farmington, Mo. man killed in head-on crash
Sheriff Jason Klaus said a tractor fire led to the 20-acre fire in the community of Brewer.
Crews extinguish 20-acre field fire in Perry County

Latest News

Six total vehicles were involved in two separate crashes around the same time on the Interstate...
6 total vehicles involved in 2 separate crashes on I-24 Ohio River Bridge
Ronnie Sharp, 48, was described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and...
1 Henry County, Tenn. jail escapee back in custody, 1 still on the run
McCracken County detectives found meth, drug paraphernalia, moonshine and a moonshine still in...
2 arrested after detectives find drugs, moonshine still in Paducah storage unit
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Diana Ross performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY...
Diana Ross coming to St. Louis in September