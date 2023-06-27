Keeping lawns hydrated during drought conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dry and hot weather conditions can make it hard to keep you lawn and plants healthy.

A local horticulturalist with Plants Plus in Cape Girardeau says customers have lots of questions about how to keep lawns hydrated during dry times.

“It’s best to water in the morning when it’s not real hot, that way the grass will have the moisture when it’s hot during the heat of the day,” said Joe Touchette.

He also suggests making sure water reaches deep into the ground when you water grass to ensure the roots can grow deep, stay green and survive a drought.

