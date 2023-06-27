‘It was like standing in a blender’: Surprise EF2 tornado hits Hardin County home

CECILIA, Ky. (WAVE) - John Key and Cezanne Davis barely had time to hit the floor when, out of the darkness Sunday night, a tornado ripped the roof off their Hardin County house and turned their lives upside down.

“It was like standing in a blender,” Key said. “Glass insulation, everything just swirling. And 10 seconds, 12 seconds at the most, it quit.”

Key and Davis built their home together 17 years ago near the town of Cecilia.

It was ripped apart in the blink of an eye by an EF2 tornado with winds of 115 miles per hour.

It hit before the National Weather Service could issue a tornado warning.

”I went towards the closet, and he went towards another closet.,” Davis said. “And we were just screaming. I was screaming at him to take cover because I knew I couldn’t get to him, and he couldn’t get to me.”

Somehow, both made it out without injury. The first floor of the home was littered with piles of insulation and shards of shattered glass.

Outside, crews worked Monday to replace a broken utility pole.

”It kind of hit me about 3 o’clock this morning,” Key said. “You know this is the end of June. We’ll be lucky to have a house by Christmas.”

The tornado did more than take the roof, it also ripped away key supports. Damage to the house is so extensive, Key and Davis fear it may be a total loss.

But in the aftermath, they still had reason to smile.

”We can replace all this,” Davis said. “You can’t replace each other,” Key replied.

