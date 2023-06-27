Heartland Votes

Importance of servicing your AC unit during hot weather

By Makenzie Williams and Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - No doubt many of you have been blasting your air conditioners during the recent rise in temperature.

But when was the last time you had your unit serviced?

Heartland HVAC companies have been keeping busy helping people beat the heat.

We spoke with the director of sales at Dutch Enterprises in Jackson, Missouri today, who stressed the importance of keeping up with the maintenance on your unit.

“You know one tip I can give to all homeowners is that, check your filters I’ve had friends of mine call and say my air conditioner is freezing up. If you see ice on a system, the first thing to check is the filter because there may be an obstruction,” said Chris Janet. “So make sure your filters are cleaned and they have been replaced recently.”

Dutch Enterprises has 24 after-hour service for air conditioning.

