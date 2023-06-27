Hotter temperatures on the way

Summer is heating up fast across the Heartland, with temperatures set to high triple digits twice this week. An excessive heat watch has been issued for Thursday and Friday for a majority of the Heartland. The warm front bringing the hotter temperatures could also bring some showers, but most areas will most likely won’t be affected by the rain. The rest of Tuesday looks more pleasant, with temperatures hanging in the low 90s with humidity lower than it will be later this week.

A chance for thunderstorms this weekend. Saturday’s chances have increased for the evening and there are also chances for Sunday. At this point, rain looks very scattered. Good news is temperatures should drop back to the low 90s over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.