Graves Co. man arrested for arson, theft after crews battle structure fire in Paducah

On Sunday, June 25 at 4:25 a.m. the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Lone Oak Fire...
On Sunday, June 25 at 4:25 a.m. the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Lone Oak Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Kut-N-Up on Lovelaceville Road in Paducah, Kentucky. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Sunday, June 25 at 4:25 a.m. the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Lone Oak Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Kut-N-Up on Lovelaceville Road in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, crews quickly discovered the fire was caused by an act of arson. There were also parts of the business that had been ransacked and money that had been hidden within the business was stolen.

After further investigation, 48-year-old Richard King of Graves County was identified as a suspect. Detectives gathered digital and physical evidence, and issued an arrest warrant for King.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol found King on I-40, and after a pursuit, he was taken into custody.

King was taken to Davidson County Jail in Tennessee and will later be extradited back to McCracken County where he will be formally charged with second-degree arson, third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $1000.

