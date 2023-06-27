Fredericktown firework show postponed

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fourth of July fireworks show in Fredericktown has been postponed due to a lack of rain.

According to a Facebook post by the Fredericktown Optimist Club, it was postponed due to a lack of rain and the risk of starting a fire.

They said a new date will be determined and shared.

The fireworks display is organized by Fredericktown Area Optimist Club with support from others in the community.

It was originally scheduled for Sunday, July 2 at the Sports Complex.

