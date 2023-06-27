Heartland Votes

Fredericktown firework show postponed

The Fourth of July fireworks show in Fredericktown has been postponed due to a lack of rain.
The Fourth of July fireworks show in Fredericktown has been postponed due to a lack of rain.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fourth of July fireworks show in Fredericktown has been postponed due to a lack of rain.

According to a Facebook post by the Fredericktown Optimist Club, it was postponed due to a lack of rain and the risk of starting a fire.

They said a new date will be determined and shared.

The fireworks display is organized by Fredericktown Area Optimist Club with support from others in the community.

It was originally scheduled for Sunday, July 2 at the Sports Complex.

