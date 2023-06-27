First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

One more warm but pleasant day before things start to turn steamy for the second half of the week. Today will be much like Monday, but with less of a northwest breeze. Highs about 90 to 94, but with moderate humidity levels. A warm front will approach from the southwest late tonight into Wednesday. This will bring a period of excessive heat and humidity especially Thursday and Friday. As the front moves through an isolated shower or storm is possible on Wednesday, but most areas will stay dry.

Near record heat looks likely for Thursday and Friday as an upper ridge moves in from the west. Models continue to creep higher with afternoon temps…now looking to be about 100 to 105. With dew points in the low 70s, that would put HX numbers near 110. Heat advisories will likely be issued. The other underreported story is the worsening drought, with some areas going over a month with little or no rainfall. There does look to be a chance of strong thunderstorms late Saturday into early Sunday with a weak front….but these will likely be very scattered.

