Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Near-record heat likely by Thursday....drought conditions worsen....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One more warm but pleasant day before things start to turn steamy for the second half of the week.  Today will be much like Monday,  but with less of a northwest breeze.  Highs about 90 to 94,  but with moderate humidity levels.   A warm front will approach from the southwest late tonight into Wednesday.   This will bring a period of excessive heat and humidity especially Thursday and Friday.  As the front moves through an isolated shower or storm is possible on Wednesday,  but most areas will stay dry.

Near record heat looks likely for Thursday and Friday as an upper ridge moves in from the west.  Models continue to creep higher with afternoon temps…now looking to be about 100 to 105.  With dew points in the low 70s,  that would put HX numbers near 110.   Heat advisories will likely be issued.  The other underreported story is the worsening drought,  with some areas going over a month with little or no rainfall.  There does look to be a chance of strong thunderstorms late Saturday into early Sunday with a weak front….but these will likely be very scattered.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation after a body...
Sheriff’s office investigating after body found in rural Pemiscot County
A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot outside of Dogwood Social House in...
Cape Girardeau business responds after weekend shooting; investigation continues
According to Carbondale police, 36-year-old Ivy Marie Reitz was last seen Sunday, June 18...
Carbondale woman missing, believed to be in danger
A 69-year-old Farmington, Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday morning, June 25.
Farmington, Mo. man killed in head-on crash
Sheriff Jason Klaus said a tractor fire led to the 20-acre fire in the community of Brewer.
Crews extinguish 20-acre field fire in Perry County

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dry and hot week ahead
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 6/26
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 6/26
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Slightly cooler and windy with warmer temps ahead