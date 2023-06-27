Heartland Votes

First Alert: Excessive heat, humidity returning

Expect sunny skies today.
Expect sunny skies today.(WILX)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Prepare for a very hot and steamy second half of the week.

Today will be warm, but with less of a northwest breeze.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Humidity levels look to be moderate, but this will change.

A warm front will move into the Heartland late tonight into Wednesday.

This will bring a period of excessive heat and humidity, especially Thursday and Friday.

There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm Wednesday as the front moves through, but most locations will stay dry.

Near record heat is likely on Thursday and Friday.

Models continue to show higher afternoon temperatures.

Highs look to be about 100 to 105 degrees, with high humidity pushing heat indices near 110 degrees.

Heat advisories are expected.

Drought conditions look to continue, with some areas going over a month with little or no rainfall.

There is a chance for strong thunderstorms late Saturday into early Sunday, with a weak front, but these will likely be very scattered.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation after a body...
Sheriff’s office investigating after body found in rural Pemiscot County
A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot outside of Dogwood Social House in...
Cape Girardeau business responds after weekend shooting; investigation continues
According to Carbondale police, 36-year-old Ivy Marie Reitz was last seen Sunday, June 18...
Carbondale woman missing, believed to be in danger
A 69-year-old Farmington, Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday morning, June 25.
Farmington, Mo. man killed in head-on crash
Sheriff Jason Klaus said a tractor fire led to the 20-acre fire in the community of Brewer.
Crews extinguish 20-acre field fire in Perry County

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Today will be sunny, warm and breezy, but much less humid.
First Alert: Breezy, less humid ahead of another surge of heat
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dry and hot week ahead
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Slightly cooler and windy with warmer temps ahead