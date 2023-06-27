First Alert: Excessive heat, humidity returning

(KFVS) - Prepare for a very hot and steamy second half of the week.

Today will be warm, but with less of a northwest breeze.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Humidity levels look to be moderate, but this will change.

A warm front will move into the Heartland late tonight into Wednesday.

This will bring a period of excessive heat and humidity, especially Thursday and Friday.

There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm Wednesday as the front moves through, but most locations will stay dry.

Near record heat is likely on Thursday and Friday.

Models continue to show higher afternoon temperatures.

Highs look to be about 100 to 105 degrees, with high humidity pushing heat indices near 110 degrees.

Heat advisories are expected.

Drought conditions look to continue, with some areas going over a month with little or no rainfall.

There is a chance for strong thunderstorms late Saturday into early Sunday, with a weak front, but these will likely be very scattered.

