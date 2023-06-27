Family-owned business works to restore old Cape Girardeau Co. Courthouse clock

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Work to renovate the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson began in May; and one area business is playing a part in preserving a big piece of its history.

Sean Barnes owns and operates S&N clock repair with his wife Nancy.

The Cape Girardeau shop specializes in antique clock repair.

“I have had my hands on things that were made when people in pointy hats were mad at the British,” said Sean.

The Barnes’ next job is a big one. They’ll soon begin work to restore the clock on top of the old courthouse in Jackson.

“We are going to do a complete disassembly of the movement, then bring the parts back here to the shop, clean everything up, then I will probably have to machine some parts, repair anything or make anything that needs to be taken care of, then we will paint all the parts so they look all original, then we will do the assembly,” said Sean.

S&N opened back in 2017, and since then it has become a family affair.

The couple and their two children all run the shop together.

“Once we started the business in 2017 we got really busy and he needed help, so I quit my job and came to work with him full time,” said Nancy.

This will be the third county courthouse clock they’ve restored.

‘It means a lot to us as a small business, especially in this economy. You know, everybody has to do what needs to survive and I think it is great that they decided to stay local,” said Nancy.

“Well, part of it is our history, you know, like that bell rang for so many years, now the bell is quiet but it will ring again,” added Sean.

The Barnes’ say restoring the clock should take a couple of months.

