Excessive heat rolls in Thursday

By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Enjoy the pleasant summer like conditions tonight and tomorrow. Tonight, skies are partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to the mid 60s. Wednesday, seeing partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms early in the morning for portions in SE MO. High temperatures on Wednesday will stay in the lower 90s before intense heat arrives Thursday.

Thursday and Friday the Heartland is under a heat watch due to excessive heat being forecasted for the region. Afternoon high temperatures will reach into the 100s with a heat index near 110 to 115. With this hot and humid air, it is important to limit time outside and stay hydrated. This weekend rain chances return for Saturday and Sunday!

