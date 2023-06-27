Heartland Votes

Diana Ross coming to St. Louis in September

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Diana Ross performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY...
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Diana Ross performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)(Kevin Winter | Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Motown legend Diana Ross will be performing at the Fox Theater in September, it was announced Tuesday.

Ross will be playing at the Fox on Friday, September 15 at 8:00 p.m. Ross has a career that has spanned more than 60 years, from her time as the lead singer of the Supremes to a solo and acting career. She received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased by calling 314-534-1111 or by going to metrotix.com.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation after a body...
Sheriff’s office investigating after body found in rural Pemiscot County
A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot outside of Dogwood Social House in...
Cape Girardeau business responds after weekend shooting; investigation continues
According to Carbondale police, 36-year-old Ivy Marie Reitz was last seen Sunday, June 18...
Carbondale woman missing, believed to be in danger
A 69-year-old Farmington, Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday morning, June 25.
Farmington, Mo. man killed in head-on crash
Sheriff Jason Klaus said a tractor fire led to the 20-acre fire in the community of Brewer.
Crews extinguish 20-acre field fire in Perry County

Latest News

Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving a piece of debris on the Brookport Bridge.
Motorcyclist injured after hitting debris on Brookport Bridge
From left: Joshua Harris, 40, is back in custody and Ronnie Sharp, 48, remains at large. ...
One Henry County, Tenn. jail escaped inmate back in custody, one still on the run
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 6/28