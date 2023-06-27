Crews extinguish large fire at Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 4 p.m. this afternoon, June 27, firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire on O’Connell Drive.

According to the fire dept., when crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire in the front corner of the home.

A man in the home and his pet rabbit were safely rescued from the basement unharmed.

The fire dept. says the fire was extinguished quickly.

