Crews extinguish large fire at Cape Girardeau home

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 4 p.m. this afternoon, June 27, firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire on O’Connell Drive.

According to the fire dept., when crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire in the front corner of the home.

A man in the home and his pet rabbit were safely rescued from the basement unharmed.

The fire dept. says the fire was extinguished quickly.

