Cape Girardeau teachers attend Show Me Career Expo

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many educators are expanding their knowledge today here in Cape Girardeau for the Show Me Career Expo.

The expo is held in order to help provide educators with information on various jobs, criteria and skills needed to help students secure those jobs after graduation.

We spoke with the President of the Cape Chamber Rob Gilligan who shared with us how helpful this program is for everyone.

“My hope is that the educators will take away all the various opportunities that exist within our local companies and all those opportunities sometime we don’t even know exist,” Gilligan said.

The career expo will continue throughout the rest of the week.

