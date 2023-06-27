Cape Girardeau police to curb celebratory gunfire, improve safety during July Fourth holiday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Celebratory gunfire is common in many cities, especially around the Fourth of July holiday, but can have tragic consequences when innocent people are hit by stray bullets.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department says they are combating gun violence in the community by committing to a policy of zero tolerance of illegal gun use.

According to a release from Patrolman Bobby Newton, during the upcoming holiday period, the police dept. will be deploying patrol officers in specific areas of the city that had the highest amount of illegal celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve and July Fourth last year. Additionally, officers will communicate with residents in those areas prior to the holiday weekend to reinforce the city policies around celebratory gunfire.

Officers will also respond to all ShotSpotter activations throughout Cape Girardeau and will arrest anyone caught discharging a firearm in public. Regular patrol measures will still be in place during this time.

The police dept. says the reality is that any bullet discharged from a gun, even into the sky, will land somewhere. When it does, the risk of injury or death is significant.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department uses SoundThinking’s ShotSpotter technology to help identify, locate and deter gun violence, while also helping the agency gather gunfire intelligence and data to proactively fight crime and violence, according to the release. This technology provides real-time gunshot location data, enabling informed decisions for faster and more accurate emergency response, while improving situational intelligence and increasing first responder safety.

