Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue burn bans or burn advisories.

Community leaders stress holding off on burning anything until there is some significant rainfall. This includes discarding cigarettes, doing any type of work or activity involving fire and, in some communities, the use of fireworks.

They explain that right now it doesn’t take much for a fire to get out of control.

Vegetation is very dry because of the current drought.

Missouri

  • The Perry County Commission issued a “no burn advisory” on Monday, June 26 until further notice. The commission said this impacts all of the county and the incorporated municipalities.

Illinois

  • Campbell Hill Fire Protection District issued a burn ban on Sunday, June 25 until further notice. This includes fireworks. Burn pits are permitted as long as it is 30 inch or smaller and not left unattended.
  • Hamilton County Board Chair Kelly Woodrow and Sheriff Tracy Lakin issued a burn ban on Sunday, June 25 for all of Hamilton County. The ban will be lifted when conditions improve.
  • The Jefferson County Fire Protection District is advising everyone to hold off from doing any kind of burning until the county receive significant rain.
  • The Village of Karnak has issued a burn ban on Monday, June 26 until further notice.
  • Randolph County Emergency Management Agency issued a county-wide burn ban on Monday, June 26 until further notice.
  • Tamaroa Fire District issued a burn ban on Monday, June 26.

