Blues get Hayes from Flyers for draft pick

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amid rumors of a larger trade coming together between the Blues and Flyers, the two teams reached an agreement Tuesday that only involves one NHL player.

It’s official. Hayes for a 6th round pick. Hayes was an all-star last season. He finished with 54 points (18 goals) last season. https://t.co/SImha1YYur — Bryan Kennedy (@BKennedyTV) June 27, 2023

The Blues acquired forward Kevin Hays for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. Hayes, 31, was an all-star in 2022-2023, recording 54 points, including 18 goals. He was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010.

The Flyers are reportedly picking up half of Hayes’ salary for the final three years of his contract.

The #Flyers are in the process of completing a trade to send Kevin Hayes to #stlblues.



They are retaining half of Hayes' salary for the remaining three years of his deal, resulting in a cap hit of $3,571,428 for STL.



First to report trade: @KevinWeekes. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 27, 2023

Over the weekend, rumors were flying that the Blues and Flyers were going to make a trade involving at least one Blues player who would need to waive his no-trade clause, but that deal has not been consummated.

I assumed it was Krug because that made the most sense. Looks like he may not budge on being dealt to Philly. https://t.co/gwxJsvt95t — Bryan Kennedy (@BKennedyTV) June 25, 2023

