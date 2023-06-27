Heartland Votes

2 arrested after detectives find drugs, moonshine still in Paducah storage unit

McCracken County detectives found meth, drug paraphernalia, moonshine and a moonshine still in a storage unit in Paducah.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A couple was arrested on multiple charges after detectives found meth, moonshine, a moonshine still and drug paraphernalia in a storage unit.

Dusty Rodgers, 42, was arrested on charges of firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, firearm enhanced trafficking in anabolic steroids, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second-degree wanton endangerment.

Kristin Rodgers, 32, was arrested on charges of firearm enhanced possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug paraphernalia and second-degree wanton endangerment.

From left: Dusty and Kristin Rodgers were arrested after detectives found drugs, moonshine and a moonshine still in a storage unit in Paducah, Ky.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, detectives conducted a drug investigation on June 26 that led them to a storage unit on Wayne Sullivan Drive in Paducah rented to Dusty Rodgers.

While serving the search warrant, they say detectives found crystal meth, a moonshine still, moonshine, assorted drug paraphernalia and other drug-related evidence.

Detectives also got a search warrant for Rodgers’ home in the 2000 block of Happy Hollow Drive in McCracken County. They executed the search warrant the same day, and said both Dusty and Kristin Rodgers were home at the time.

While searching the home and the vehicles on the property, detectives found and seized more than a pound of meth packaged for sale, numerous anabolic steroids, several firearms, a large amount of ammunition and assorted drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff’s office, some of the illegal items found inside the home were in areas easily accessible to a child that lives in the home.

Both Dusty and Kristin Rodgers were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

