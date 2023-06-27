17-year-old in custody after high-speed chase; charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A 17-year-old has been taken into custody after assaulting his girlfriend, then leading officers on a high-speed chase in McCracken County, Kentucky.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, just after 12:30 p.m. on June 27, authorities responded to a report of a woman trying to get out of a red Chevrolet Cobalt in the parking lot of a business near New Holt Road and Hinkleville Road. A man reportedly dragged her back into the car by her hair and was hitting her.

Officers arrived as the vehicle was pulling out of the parking lot and attempted to stop it. The driver refused to stop and fled from officers, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. The vehicle then fled onto Interstate 24, passing other vehicles on the shoulder.

After the vehicle turned onto John Puryear Drive and headed back into Paducah, a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy deployed stop sticks at the intersection of John Puryear Drive and Wayne Sullivan Drive. The stop sticks punctured one of the vehicle’s tires.

An officer with the Paducah Police Dept. deployed a second tire deflation device near Fire Station 2 on Wayne Sullivan Drive, disabling the vehicle. The vehicle jumped a curb and stopped at the edge of the roadway. The driver then fled the scene on foot and was apprehended after a brief foot chase, according to the release.

The 20-year-old female passenger was safely removed from the vehicle. EMS personnel then checked on the victim on scene.

Three dogs were also found in the vehicle, and were released to two McCracken County Animal Control officers.

The juvenile driver was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Facility and charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree fleeing and evading police (vehicle and on foot), first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving under the influence (aggravated), driving with a suspended operator’s license (aggravated), possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving. Additional charges are pending.

There were no injuries and no damage during this incident, with the exception of the red Chevrolet Cobalt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

