Heartland Votes

11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.(courtesy Kermit Volunteer Fire Dept.)
By Willard Ferguson and Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRUM, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A community is mourning the sudden loss of an 11-year-old boy, in what firefighters call a freak accident involving a pet dog.

Firefighters say the victim and his 12-year-old brother from Gallia County had been visiting family in the Crum area of Wayne County for a few days.

Assistant Chief of the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department Wayne Williamson says they had been getting ready to go home when the 11-year-old said he wanted to go on one more ride.

Williamson says a little after 2:30 p.m. on Stonecoal Road, the 11-and-12-year-olds were riding a side-by-side, which was being driven by the 18-year-old boyfriend of their cousin. Williamson was told a family dog was riding with the boys and jumped down onto the floorboard and stepped on the accelerator pedal, and that’s when the side-by-side went off the road and over an embankment.

“Who would have ever thought a house dog would jump down in the floorboard of a side-by-side and do that?” Williamson said.

Williamson says a woman and a teenage girl were riding an ATV ahead of the boys when the crash happened. There’s no cell service in the area, but their home is nearby, and they called 911 from there.

He say when emergency responders arrived, the 11 year-old was dead.

“It’s just heartbreaking for everybody,” Williamson said. “Everybody involved needs all the prayers they can get.”

He says the 12-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Williamson says the dog suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation after a body...
Sheriff’s office investigating after body found in rural Pemiscot County
A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot outside of Dogwood Social House in...
Cape Girardeau business responds after weekend shooting; investigation continues
According to Carbondale police, 36-year-old Ivy Marie Reitz was last seen Sunday, June 18...
Carbondale woman missing, believed to be in danger
A 69-year-old Farmington, Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday morning, June 25.
Farmington, Mo. man killed in head-on crash
Sheriff Jason Klaus said a tractor fire led to the 20-acre fire in the community of Brewer.
Crews extinguish 20-acre field fire in Perry County

Latest News

Many educators are expanding their knowledge today here in Cape Girardeau for the Show Me...
Cape Girardeau teachers attend Show Me Career Expo
No doubt many of you have been blasting your air conditioners during the recent rise in...
Importance of servicing your AC unit during hot weather
The Kennett Humane Department made a plea on social media over the weekend, saying it was...
Kennett shelter hoping to avoid becoming kill-shelter
Two orchards in southern Illinois say their peach crops this year are in the pits.
Two southern Ill. orchards say this year’s peach crop will be very low
The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation after a body...
Sheriff’s office investigating after body found in rural Pemiscot County