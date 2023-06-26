US 61 crash injures MoDOT worker

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A Missouri Department of Transportation worker was seriously injured Monday morning in a crash on US 61 near County Road 341.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said Lela M. Brown, 52, of Canton, Missouri, was traveling northbound on US 61 in her 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche when she lost control and hit a loader and yield sign in the median.

Troopers reported 63-year-old Rodney G. Miller, a MoDOT worker from Palmyra was standing outside of the loader while installing a sign that was damaged in a crash last week. They said the yield sign then hit Miller seriously injuring him.

Troopers said both Miller and Brown were airlifted to the University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, to be treated.

Troopers said Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

North and southbound traffic was restricted to one lane while emergency crews cleared the crash.

