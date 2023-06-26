Tractor fire sparks field fire covering about 20 acres in Perry County

BREWER, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are arriving on the scene of a large field fire in Perry County.

Sheriff Jason Klaus said a tractor fire led to the 20-acre fire in a cut wheat field the community of Brewer.

Klaus said the wind and dry conditions may cause the fire to spread quickly.

He has asked residents to stay clear of the scene.

EMS, the Perry County Rural Fire Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Chester Fire Department are responding to the fire.

A “no burn advisory” has been issued in Perry County.

