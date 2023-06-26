Storms leave trail of destruction in Poinsett County

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Severe storms, packing powerful winds, left a trail of destruction Sunday afternoon across Poinsett County.

Sheriff Kevin Molder reported several downed trees and powerlines after the June 25 storms pushed through.

Just some of the damage so far I'm seeing in Marked Tree. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/AdbY5VAX2K — Alejandra Hernández (@AleHernandezTV) June 26, 2023

Toppled trees blocked multiple roadways, leading the sheriff’s office to ask people to stay home while emergency personnel responded to calls across the county.

One of the hardest hit areas was Marked Tree.

On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation closed Elm Street until trees could be removed.

ARDOT has closed Elm Street (Hwy 308) in Marked Tree until trees can be removed from yesterday's storms. #ARWX pic.twitter.com/GvI8VtvHId — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) June 26, 2023

Damage was also reported in Craighead, Jackson, and Lawrence Counties.

Jackson County’s Office of Emergency Management Director Don Ivie reported the winds blew off a business’s roof and knocked down several trees across Swifton and Tuckerman.

In Lawrence County, OEM Director Perry Hutton reported multiple trees down in the southern part of the county. He said there were reports of power lines down in Alicia, Lynn, Strawberry, Saffell, and Walnut Ridge.

Meanwhile, the Jonesboro Police Department received several reports of downed power lines and utility poles.

