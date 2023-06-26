Heartland Votes

Storms leave trail of destruction in Poinsett County

Severe storms, packing powerful winds, toppled trees across the Poinsett County town of Marked Tree.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Severe storms, packing powerful winds, left a trail of destruction Sunday afternoon across Poinsett County.

Sheriff Kevin Molder reported several downed trees and powerlines after the June 25 storms pushed through.

Toppled trees blocked multiple roadways, leading the sheriff’s office to ask people to stay home while emergency personnel responded to calls across the county.

One of the hardest hit areas was Marked Tree.

On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation closed Elm Street until trees could be removed.

Damage was also reported in Craighead, Jackson, and Lawrence Counties.

Jackson County’s Office of Emergency Management Director Don Ivie reported the winds blew off a business’s roof and knocked down several trees across Swifton and Tuckerman.

In Lawrence County, OEM Director Perry Hutton reported multiple trees down in the southern part of the county. He said there were reports of power lines down in Alicia, Lynn, Strawberry, Saffell, and Walnut Ridge.

Meanwhile, the Jonesboro Police Department received several reports of downed power lines and utility poles.

