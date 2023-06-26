Southeast Missouri Pets gives firework safety tips for pet owners ahead of Fourth of July

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fourth of July holiday is a week away, and many people across the Heartland are already shooting off fireworks.

While those fireworks are exciting for many people, your furry friends may not be as enthusiastic.

Across the country, July 5 is considered the busiest day of the year for animal shelters. That’s because so many dogs and cats get scared by the sights and sounds of fireworks the day before, and they run away from their homes.

Southeast Missouri Pets volunteer coordinator Kellie Dysinger says there are a few things you can do to get your pets ready before fireworks light up the sky.

“If your animals are scared of fireworks, I would put them in their kennels, I would also leave a TV on for them with some kind of soothing music or a soothing TV show,” Dysinger said. “You can also get CBD treats for your dogs--those are calming treats as well. They also make thunder vests and thunder jackets that you can put in with your dogs and if you’re not a big fan of fireworks either, just stay home with your babies.”

Dysinger also advises pet owners to make sure your pets have proper identification, like updated contact information attached to their collar. The best thing you can do is to get your pet microchipped so shelters can find their owner.

