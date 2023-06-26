Heartland Votes

Slightly cooler and windy with warmer temps ahead

By Madeline Parker
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
It’s cooler today in the Heartland, thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Some places see a 10 degree difference, with highs today in the low 90s. These relatively cooler temperatures continue for the next couple of days, coupled with lower humidity. Today will also be a bit breezy. We see winds between 13 and 16 mph with gusts up to 23 mph. We have small chances of precipitation on Wednesday through Friday, but not as much as what is needed. We will also see temperatures kick back up again by Thursday.

This weekend we have larger chances for rain and thunderstorms. However, these are not guaranteed to go over the entire Heartland. And thanks to high temperatures moving in later this week, the dryness felt in many places across the region will continue.

