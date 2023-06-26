Shots fired investigation at liquor store parking lot leads to chase, arrest
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police were called to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of Sam’s Package on Sunday, June 25.
When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect in the parking lot of a business next door.
Police said the suspect took off running when he saw the officers.
The officers chased after him and quickly took him into custody.
Police said a gun was found nearby and taken into evidence.
The suspect, a 22-year-old Caruthersville man, was arrested and booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center pending formal charges.
