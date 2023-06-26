Heartland Votes

Shots fired investigation at liquor store parking lot leads to chase, arrest

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation outside of a Caruthersville business.
A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation outside of a Caruthersville business.(wcax)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police were called to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of Sam’s Package on Sunday, June 25.

When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect in the parking lot of a business next door.

Police said the suspect took off running when he saw the officers.

The officers chased after him and quickly took him into custody.

Police said a gun was found nearby and taken into evidence.

The suspect, a 22-year-old Caruthersville man, was arrested and booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center pending formal charges.

