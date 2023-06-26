Sheriff’s office investigating after body found in rural Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation after a body was found in rural southwest Pemiscot County, just north of the Arkansas state line.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, on Monday, June 26, authorities found the body of a younger unidentified black male who was wearing white shorts, white Nike Air Force shoes and a dark colored T-shirt.

Anyone with information relating to this death should contact the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Michael Coleman or the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drugs and Crime Control Unit.

