Severe weather causes road blockage, power outages in western Kentucky

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Hickman County 911 Dispatch is reporting KY 307 is blocked immediately south of KY 58 due to downed trees from the evening storms.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the KY 307 is blocked near the 7 mile marker about half a mile south of Fulgham between KY 58 and Humphries Road. They are reporting numerous downed large trees at this location.

The KYTC Hickman County Highway Maintenance Crew has requested some heavy equipment to help remove the trees.

Estimated duration is about 5 hours or approximately 3 a.m.

Graves County Sheriff’s Office is also reporting trees down at several locations across the southern half of the county, especially around the Wingo area, and southeast on the KY HWY 129 area.

The sheriff’s office said power outages are being reported and emergency crews are in the area and others enroute.

Power Outages

Jackson Purchase Energy

McCracken County: 18

West Kentucky Rural Electric

Carlisle County: 23

Calloway County: 135

Graves County: 1.8K

Hickman County: 101

Marshall County: 6

