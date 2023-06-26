Pursuit Volleyball boys 14U Elite team preparing for USA Volleyball Junior National Championships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Just a week ago the Pursuit girls 13U Elite team finished 27th in the country at the USAV Girls Junior National Championships. Now Pursuit’s boys 14U Elite squad has the national stage in its sights.

Pursuit held a joint practice for both teams at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on Sunday.

The boys Junior National Championships will be held in Salt Lake City from June 29th to July 6th. Pursuit’s 14U Elite earned their spot at a gateway bid event in March.

The full roster of the team is:

Jonathan Palmer

Joseph Dodson

Matthew Vandeven

Drue Duby

Loren Burford

Ian McDonald

Samuel Petzoldt

Wesley Kuehle

