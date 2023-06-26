Heartland Votes

Pursuit Volleyball boys 14U Elite team preparing for USA Volleyball Junior National Championships

Pursuit Volleyball Girls 13U and Boys 14U earn trips to Nationals.
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Just a week ago the Pursuit girls 13U Elite team finished 27th in the country at the USAV Girls Junior National Championships. Now Pursuit’s boys 14U Elite squad has the national stage in its sights.

Pursuit held a joint practice for both teams at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on Sunday.

The boys Junior National Championships will be held in Salt Lake City from June 29th to July 6th. Pursuit’s 14U Elite earned their spot at a gateway bid event in March.

The full roster of the team is:

  • Jonathan Palmer
  • Joseph Dodson
  • Matthew Vandeven
  • Drue Duby
  • Loren Burford
  • Ian McDonald
  • Samuel Petzoldt
  • Wesley Kuehle

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Action Day is issued for this afternoon through this evening for severe storms. ...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today because of severe storms, possible tornado threat
A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot outside of Dogwood Social House in...
Police investigating shots fired inside Cape Girardeau business
Two women were injured in a late night hit-and-run crash involving a semi on Interstate 55 in...
2 injured in hit-and-run crash on I-55
The suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl has been charged following a 16...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl charged; caught after 16 hour manhunt
A Zalma woman was rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital after an ATV crash in Bollinger County.
Passenger seriously injured after falling off ATV

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 6/25
Pursuit Volleyball Girls 13U and Boys 14U earn trips to Nationals
Heartland Sports at 5 p.m. 6/25
NCCS Boys Volleyball holds car wash fundraiser for trip to Nationals