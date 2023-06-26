Police: Non-compliant sex offender arrested

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 29-year-old Caruthersville man was arrested on sex offender related warrants on Friday, June 23.

According to Caruthersville Police, Cody Reynolds was arrested and charged with failing to register as a sex offender and being in violation of the Sex Offender Registry.

Reynolds was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

He is being held without bond.

