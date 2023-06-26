Peace and Justice Vigil to be held July 1 in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Peace Coalition of Southern Illinois will hold its Monthly Peace and Justice Vigil on Saturday, July 1, from noon until 1 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Illinois Avenue in Carbondale, Illinois.

Appropriate signs will be provided at the event, but all are invited to bring their own.

The next monthly meeting will be held on ZOOM on Wednesday, July 19 at 6 p.m.

For information about joining, email Georgeann Hartzog at georgeannhartzog@gmail.com.

