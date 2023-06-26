Heartland Votes

Peace and Justice Vigil to be held July 1 in Carbondale

The Peace Coalition of Southern Illinois will hold the Monthly Peace and Justice Vigil on Saturday, July 1, from noon until 1 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Illinois Avenue in Carbondale, Illinois. (Source: KEYC)(KEYC)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Peace Coalition of Southern Illinois will hold its Monthly Peace and Justice Vigil on Saturday, July 1, from noon until 1 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Illinois Avenue in Carbondale, Illinois.

Appropriate signs will be provided at the event, but all are invited to bring their own. 

The next monthly meeting will be held on ZOOM on Wednesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. 

For information about joining, email Georgeann Hartzog at georgeannhartzog@gmail.com.

