NSSC Volleyball boys team preparing for USA Volleyball Junior National Championships; holds car wash fundraiser

NCCS Boys Volleyball holds car wash fundraiser for trip to Nationals.
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The NSSC Volleyball Club has only one boys team. Their hope is to grow the sport in Southeast Missouri, and that took a big step when the group clinched a spot at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships.

The 18U team has been preparing for Nationals since earning their bid back in February. The Championships are being held in Salt Lake City from June 29th to July 6th.

With NSSC traveling to Utah to compete later this week, the team held a car wash fundraiser on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

