Northern Ill. man accused of pointing laser at aircraft

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A man is accused of pointing a laser at an aircraft flying overhead.

Saul Martinez Castanon, 36, of Berkeley, Ill., was arrested on charges of two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct (laser pointer vs. law enforcement officer and laser pointer vs. aircraft).

According to Illinois State Police, at around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, ISP Air Troopers, a spotter and a pilot, were participating in special operations group “Operation Safe Drive.”

While in the air, they reported being contacted by a laser pointer from the ground.

Troopers used the aircraft camera and identified a residential yard in the 1200 block of Sunnyside Drive in Berkeley as the likely source of the light.

According to ISP, intelligence from the Federal Aviation Administration revealed several aircraft departing from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport, including commercial aircraft carrying hundreds of passengers, reported the same issue from a similar geographic origin.

Troopers on the ground and the Berkeley Police Department responded to the home where they took Martinez Castanon into custody without incident.

“Targeting aircraft with a laser pointer creates a safety threat that can put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a news release. “Our ISP Air Operations did a phenomenal job identifying the source of the light and working with officers on the ground to arrest the suspect.”

According to ISP, these laser pointers have been a national issue for aviators for several years. When pointed into an aircraft cockpit, they say the light can temporarily blind pilots as they navigate busy airspace or land the aircraft.

