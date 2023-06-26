Heartland Votes

Northern Ill. man accused of pointing laser at aircraft

Saul Martinez Castanon, 36, of Berkeley, Ill., was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor...
Saul Martinez Castanon, 36, of Berkeley, Ill., was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct (laser pointer vs. law enforcement officer and laser pointer vs. aircraft).(Illinois State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A man is accused of pointing a laser at an aircraft flying overhead.

Saul Martinez Castanon, 36, of Berkeley, Ill., was arrested on charges of two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct (laser pointer vs. law enforcement officer and laser pointer vs. aircraft).

According to Illinois State Police, at around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, ISP Air Troopers, a spotter and a pilot, were participating in special operations group “Operation Safe Drive.”

While in the air, they reported being contacted by a laser pointer from the ground.

Troopers used the aircraft camera and identified a residential yard in the 1200 block of Sunnyside Drive in Berkeley as the likely source of the light.

According to ISP, intelligence from the Federal Aviation Administration revealed several aircraft departing from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport, including commercial aircraft carrying hundreds of passengers, reported the same issue from a similar geographic origin.

Troopers on the ground and the Berkeley Police Department responded to the home where they took Martinez Castanon into custody without incident.

“Targeting aircraft with a laser pointer creates a safety threat that can put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a news release. “Our ISP Air Operations did a phenomenal job identifying the source of the light and working with officers on the ground to arrest the suspect.”

According to ISP, these laser pointers have been a national issue for aviators for several years. When pointed into an aircraft cockpit, they say the light can temporarily blind pilots as they navigate busy airspace or land the aircraft.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Action Day is issued for this afternoon through this evening for severe storms. ...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today because of severe storms, possible tornado threat
The suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl has been charged following a 16...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl charged; caught after 16 hour manhunt
A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot outside of Dogwood Social House in...
Police investigating shots fired inside Cape Girardeau business
Two women were injured in a late night hit-and-run crash involving a semi on Interstate 55 in...
2 injured in hit-and-run crash on I-55
A Zalma woman was rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital after an ATV crash in Bollinger County.
Passenger seriously injured after falling off ATV

Latest News

Sheriff Jason Klaus said a tractor fire led to the 20-acre fire in the community of Brewer.
Tractor fire sparks field fire covering about 20 acres in Perry County
The Perry County, Mo. Commission issued a “no burn advisory” on Monday, June 26 until further...
Perry Co., Mo. Commission issues ‘no burn advisory’
Brandon J. McDade, 40, of Carbondale, was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail on...
Carbondale man accused of threatening acquaintance with gun
The new campaign starring Jane Lynch features some locations in southern Illinois, including...
New ‘Middle of Everything’ summer ad campaign stars Illinois native Jane Lynch