New ‘Middle of Everything’ summer ad campaign stars Illinois native Jane Lynch

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Office of Tourism announced the launch of three new TV ads as part of its “Middle of Everything” tourism campaign.

According to the governor’s office, Illinois native Jane Lynch starred in and directed the ads. The summer campaign features a song performed by Lynch that promotes the attractions, natural wonders and outdoor experiences in the state.

“It’s been an absolute joy to bring to life the ‘Middle of Everything’ campaign in new and exciting ways,” Jane Lynch said in a release. “Being able to share my passion for all things Illinois comes naturally, and getting to meet and work with so many inspiring people and unique businesses across the state is an honor.”

Locations featured in the new summer spots span from Chicago to southern Illinois and show destinations along the Great River Road including Galena, Moline, Savanna and Nebo. The ads highlight one-of-a-kind lodging like Rocky Comfort Cabins in Makanda and Harpole’s Heartland Lodge in Nebo, as well as outdoor activities like hiking through Mississippi Palisades State Park in Savanna and the Shawnee National Forest. They also showcase authentic visitor experiences at small businesses that are part of the state’s Illinois Made program, including: Virtue Restaurant in Chicago, Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda and 17th Street BBQ in Murphysboro.

Watch more of the videos here.

“Our ‘Middle of Everything’ campaign has been a resounding success—bringing in millions of visitors and generating $1 billion in revenue,” Governor JB Pritzker said in a release. “With Illinois native Jane Lynch as our shining star and spokesperson, I have no doubt that we will have a record-breaking year for our tourism industry. Jane, thank you for your partnership as we show the world all that the Land of Lincoln has to offer.”

The governor’s office reported the inaugural “Middle of Everything” campaign launched in 2022 led to an additional 2 million trips equaling an additional $1 billion spent in Illinois hotels, restaurants, small businesses and attractions, according to data from Longwoods International.

Additionally, the governor’s office said every $1 spent on the campaign equated to $91 in visitor spending while generating $10 in state and local tax revenue for every dollar spent.

For more information on trip ideas and itineraries, visit: Enjoyillinois.com/Middleofeverything.

