MoDOT to hold public meeting to discuss bridge replacement plan in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Thursday, July 13, the Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss plans to replace two bridges in Cape Girardeau County.

According to a release from MoDOT, the bridges are located on Route Z over Hubble Creek and Hubble Creek Overflow near Gordonville, Missouri.

The meeting will be held at the Gordonville Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

MoDOT says the construction could begin as early as spring 2025, with completion anticipated by fall 2026. As work is underway, the roadway will be closed in the vicinity of the bridges.

Motorists should seek alternate routes during the bridge closures.

To review the project in more detail and share your thoughts, visit modot.org/RouteZCape.

For more information, contact Project Manager Curt Woolsey at (417) 469-6232, Area Engineer Chris Crocker at (573) 380-1658 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

