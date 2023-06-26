Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial to host Independence Day celebration

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, July 4, Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will host a celebration of the 247th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

The Welcome Center and museum will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. At dusk, the Vietnam Wall will be lit up in red, white and blue to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The grounds will remain open 24/7 for visitors to celebrate not only service members, but all American citizens.

All fireworks to include sparklers are strictly prohibited on the Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial campus.

