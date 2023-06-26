Heartland Votes

Many find ways to beat the heat in the Heartland

Beating the heat.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Frozen treats helped many people cool off after a very hot day throughout the Heartland.

We stopped by Andy’s Frozen Custard and Ty’s Sno to capture those who are working hard during this heatwave to keep the citizens of Cape Girardeau cool.

One Andy’s employee told us about the busy, hot day.

“I’ve been here since five and we’ve just been kind of non-stop,” said Abbygail Brees. “It just wrapped around the building, people keep coming. That’s just kind of how it is in the summer. It’s a scorcher out here for sure.”

It was a busy day for Andy’s and Ty’s, and they are expecting even more customers for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

