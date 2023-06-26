Heartland Votes

Man accused of pointing gun at people inside Marion, Ill. Walmart arrested

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police rushed to Walmart in Marion after receiving a report of a man allegedly pointing a gun at two people inside of the store on Sunday, June 25.

Officers were called to the store around 6 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that a male and a female were involved in an argument with two other males in the pharmacy area, when the male with the female pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the other two males.

The suspect then ran out of the store and headed toward Dillard’s.

Police said witnesses in the parking told officers they saw the suspect toss a handgun into the grass between Walmart and Dillard’s.

A witness stayed near the gun until officers arrived and took it into evidence.

Officers searching for the suspect said they found him in the grassy area between the two store, and that he was wearing a hoodie and a black mask.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Aidyn J. Finney, of Herrin.

Finney is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct.

