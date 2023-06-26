Local officials urge residents to use extra caution during Independence Day activities

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the July Fourth holiday quickly approaching, local officials are concerned about the danger of firework displays given the severe drought conditions in the Heartland.

Earlier this afternoon, the Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien said a burn ban before the Fourth of July is not out of the question.

”It kind of goes on drought conditions and whether or not a burn ban is in place. And that’s essentially a decision the board of directors make, or the county commission will make,” Perrien said. “We all kind of come together and discuss this. We definitely don’t want to take fun away, but at some point in time, safety has to be the number one priority.”

If you do plan on shooting off your own fireworks, the Missouri Division of Fire Safety offers these tips:

Make sure you are in a large, open, space clear of any flammable materials.

Only shoot off fireworks bought from a licensed seller.

Keep a bucket of water nearby to make sure those fireworks are extinguished before you throw them away.

Chief Perrien added they will be keeping a close eye on conditions between now and July 4.

