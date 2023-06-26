Heartland Votes

Fourth of July celebration at Paducah riverfront

In Paducah on Tuesday, July 4, there will be live music and food trucks starting at 6 p.m. with...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An Independence Day Celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4 at the Paducah riverfront.

There will be live music and food trucks starting at 6 p.m. with the fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.

The city of Paducah says there will be two stages of performers:

  • Candice Gunn - 6 p.m. at Schultz Park
  • Wheelhouse Rousters - 6 p.m. on Wilson Stage
  • Crowfoot - 7:30 p.m. at Schultz Park
  • Hayley Payne - 7:45 p.m. on Wilson Stage

