Fourth of July celebration at Paducah riverfront
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An Independence Day Celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4 at the Paducah riverfront.
There will be live music and food trucks starting at 6 p.m. with the fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.
The city of Paducah says there will be two stages of performers:
- Candice Gunn - 6 p.m. at Schultz Park
- Wheelhouse Rousters - 6 p.m. on Wilson Stage
- Crowfoot - 7:30 p.m. at Schultz Park
- Hayley Payne - 7:45 p.m. on Wilson Stage
