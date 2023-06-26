Heartland Votes

Fisk city councilman removed from position due to felony conviction

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT
FISK, Mo. (KFVS) - A judge ruled to remove a Fisk city councilman from the position due to a prior felony conviction.

According to court documents, Raymond Stewart, Jr. has been permanently removed his position as an elected city councilman.

In May, Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor filed the motion to remove Stewart. A judge gave Steward 10 days to respond to the court filing; however, according to court documents, he did not file a response to the petition and was found “in default of the preliminary Order in Quo Warranto.”

Stewart won the election in April, but Proctor said Stewart was found guilty of a federal felony in 2004, which disqualified him from even seeking office.

