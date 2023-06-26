Heartland Votes

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Breezy and much less humid today.....more heat and dryness ahead.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A couple of nicer days to start the work week,  before another surge of  heat and humidity.  Northwest winds behind last evening’s cold front will usher in much lower dew point/humidity air today. It will be mainly clear and warm,  but breezy and much less humid.  Winds will be lighter on Tuesday,  but it will be another relatively pleasant day with highs near 90.   By Wednesday,  humidity begins to creep back in as dew points climb back  into the 60s…and it will be very steamy again by Thursday.

Two main weather stories this morning are the heat wave expected Thursday and Friday, and the extreme dryness over much of the region.   The upper ridge that has been baking Texas is set to move east into the lower Mississippi Valley by the end of the week.  This will result in very hot and humid conditions.    Highs near or above 100° along with dew points in the low 70s will give us HX values of 100 to 110 again Thursday and Friday.   In terms of precip, some areas have gone since mid-May with little or no precip.  This extreme dryness will worsen this week.  There is a chance of at least scattered thunderstorms by next Saturday with a weak cold front,  but even that is not guaranteed to be widespread.

.

