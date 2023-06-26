Heartland Votes

First Alert: Breezy, less humid ahead of another surge of heat

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 6/26
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - We’ll have a couple of nice days before another surge of heat and humidity arrives.

Northwest winds are moving into the Heartland after Sunday evening’s cold front, making conditions more pleasant.

Today will be warm and breezy, but much less humid.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Winds will be lighter on Tuesday, but it will also be another relatively pleasant day with highs again near 90 degrees.

Humidity begins to creep back up by Wednesday.

Thursday will be very steamy again with the arrival of a heat wave.

Conditions will be very hot and humid with afternoon highs near or above 100 degrees, along with dew points in the low 70s.

Heat index values will be 100 degrees to 110 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

With little or no rain since mid-May for some areas, extreme dryness will worsen this week.

There could be a little hope over the coming weekend.

A chance for scattered thunderstorms is possible by Saturday with a weak cold front, but this is not guaranteed to be widespread.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Action Day is issued for this afternoon through this evening for severe storms. ...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today because of severe storms, possible tornado threat
A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot outside of Dogwood Social House in...
Police investigating shots fired inside Cape Girardeau business
Two women were injured in a late night hit-and-run crash involving a semi on Interstate 55 in...
2 injured in hit-and-run crash on I-55
The suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl has been charged following a 16...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl charged; caught after 16 hour manhunt
A Zalma woman was rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital after an ATV crash in Bollinger County.
Passenger seriously injured after falling off ATV

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
First Alert Action Day is issued for this afternoon through this evening for severe storms. ...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today because of severe storms, possible tornado threat
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Action: Potential storms moving into the Heartland
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hottest day of the year, chance of storms by this evening