First Alert: Breezy, less humid ahead of another surge of heat

(KFVS) - We’ll have a couple of nice days before another surge of heat and humidity arrives.

Northwest winds are moving into the Heartland after Sunday evening’s cold front, making conditions more pleasant.

Today will be warm and breezy, but much less humid.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Winds will be lighter on Tuesday, but it will also be another relatively pleasant day with highs again near 90 degrees.

Humidity begins to creep back up by Wednesday.

Thursday will be very steamy again with the arrival of a heat wave.

Conditions will be very hot and humid with afternoon highs near or above 100 degrees, along with dew points in the low 70s.

Heat index values will be 100 degrees to 110 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

With little or no rain since mid-May for some areas, extreme dryness will worsen this week.

There could be a little hope over the coming weekend.

A chance for scattered thunderstorms is possible by Saturday with a weak cold front, but this is not guaranteed to be widespread.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.