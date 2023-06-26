Father, child saved from house fire in Zeigler, Ill. thanks to neighbor

ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - The Zeigler Fire Department credits a local woman with saving the lives of a father and his three-year-old son after alerting them of a fire in their home.

According to a release from the fire department, just after midnight this morning, June 25, the Zeigler Fire Dept. responded to a report of a structure fire on Oak Street. After arriving to the scene, the Fire Chief reported a single wide modular home with an exterior fire. The wooden deck area on the outside of the home was engulfed in flames, and the fire was rapidly spreading into the structure.

Fire personnel received a 911 call from next-door neighbor Sheri Slomka. Slomka said she was able to alert the residents inside of the fire and they were able to safely exit the home.

Slomka discovered the fire when she noticed an orange glow from her bedroom window. She looked outside and saw the home ablaze. Slomka immediately called 911 and ran over to the burning structure to alert the family.

According to the father, he and his young son were fast asleep in the home when Slomka alerted them. Smoke alarms were present in the home, but did not activate due to the exterior position of the fire.

“Ms. Slomka’s quick and brave actions without a doubt saved the lives of the occupants inside,” said Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan Buckingham. “Older modular homes are made of lightweight construction, and can burn faster than other types of buildings.”

Buckingham says most fatal fires occur at night, when people are rarely awoken by smoke.

“We commend Ms. Slomka for her courage and willingness to put herself in danger to save others,” Buckingham said. “And after talking with her on scene, I can tell she is the type of person who has a big heart and truly cares about other people.”

Crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire, and it was declared under control approximately 15 minutes after the first engine company arrived on scene.

Both the father and son were evaluated and treated for smoke inhalation on scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal. No further details will be released at this time.

