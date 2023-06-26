Farmington, Mo. man killed in head-on crash

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 69-year-old Farmington, Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday morning, June 25.

The crash happened at 6:01 a.m. on Route OO, south of Bridge H0500 in St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ames E. Pashia was driving south on Rte. OO when a northbound SUV crossed the center line of the road and hit his car head-on.

Pashia died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, Richard W. Sorbie, 27 of Farmington, was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.