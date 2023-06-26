Heartland Votes

Dry and hot week ahead

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, tonight skies will be mostly clear with a breeze from the WNW around 10 to 15 mph. Evening lows will get down to the mid 60s. Tuesday will be another mostly sunny and dry day with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s. A few clouds start to move Tuesday night into Wednesday. Looking partly cloudy and humid for Wednesday, temperatures will remain in the mid 90s through the afternoon. An isolated pop up shower is possible Wednesday afternoon/evening but overall we will stay dry.

We really ramp the heat up towards the end of the work week. Seeing temperatures near 102 both Thursday and Friday! Most of the Heartland is under moderate drought as dry and hot conditions continue. Stay aware of fire hazards impacts through the next several days. Looking at a slight chance for rain this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Action Day is issued for this afternoon through this evening for severe storms. ...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today because of severe storms, possible tornado threat
The suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl has been charged following a 16...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl charged; caught after 16 hour manhunt
A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot outside of Dogwood Social House in...
Cape Girardeau business responds after weekend shooting; investigation continues
Two women were injured in a late night hit-and-run crash involving a semi on Interstate 55 in...
2 injured in hit-and-run crash on I-55
A Zalma woman was rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital after an ATV crash in Bollinger County.
Passenger seriously injured after falling off ATV

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Slightly cooler and windy with warmer temps ahead
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 6/26
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 6/26
First Alert forecast at noon on 6/26