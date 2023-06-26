Dry and hot week ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, tonight skies will be mostly clear with a breeze from the WNW around 10 to 15 mph. Evening lows will get down to the mid 60s. Tuesday will be another mostly sunny and dry day with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s. A few clouds start to move Tuesday night into Wednesday. Looking partly cloudy and humid for Wednesday, temperatures will remain in the mid 90s through the afternoon. An isolated pop up shower is possible Wednesday afternoon/evening but overall we will stay dry.

We really ramp the heat up towards the end of the work week. Seeing temperatures near 102 both Thursday and Friday! Most of the Heartland is under moderate drought as dry and hot conditions continue. Stay aware of fire hazards impacts through the next several days. Looking at a slight chance for rain this weekend.

