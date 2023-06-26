City of Sikeston reminds residents of fireworks ordinance

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city is reminding residents in city limits of the firework ordinance.

According to the city of Sikeston, fireworks are not legal to use in city limits.

In April 2022, voters opted against adopting an ordinance that allows fireworks to be set off in the city.

They asked residents to be respectful of their neighbors and to enjoy the organized, annual fireworks display at the recreational complex on July 4 at dusk.

