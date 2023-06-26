Carbondale woman missing, believed to be in danger

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing woman is believed to be in danger.

According to Carbondale police, 36-year-old Ivy Marie Reitz was last seen Sunday, June 18 around 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue.

She is described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say Reitz suffers from a condition that places her in danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.